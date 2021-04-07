Budget 2021 April 7 2021 7:08pm 01:57 2021 Manitoba budget breakdown Some tax relief is coming to help Manitobans through the uncertainty of the next year. Brittany Greenslade reports on how the province plans to help save your family money. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744731/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744731/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?