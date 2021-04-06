Menu

Canadian Anti-Hate Network
April 6 2021 9:22pm
02:59

Ontario lawyer pledges allegiance to Proud Boys

An Ontario lawyer has admitted to being a member of the Proud Boys. Canada has recently added the group to its list of terrorist organizations. Brittany Rosen reports.

