Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 6 2021 9:17pm
02:10

B.C. businesses complain about ’empty space’ tax

Hundreds of B.C. businesses say they’re facing a tax on the empty space above their business, as the province begins to levy its speculation and vacancy tax. Ted Chernecki reports.

