Global News at Noon BC
April 2 2021 3:42pm
02:15

Multiple Vancouver Canucks test positive for COVID-19

There are reports the Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Shanel Pratap has more on what this news means for the rest of the NHL season.

