Global News Morning Toronto
April 1 2021 10:48am
04:54

How the recent Suez Canal backlog could impact your purchases

Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq breaks down the after effects of the recent backlog on the Suez Canal and how it could impact what you find on your store shelves.

