Global News Morning Toronto April 1 2021 10:48am 04:54 How the recent Suez Canal backlog could impact your purchases Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq breaks down the after effects of the recent backlog on the Suez Canal and how it could impact what you find on your store shelves. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7733386/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7733386/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?