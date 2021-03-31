Canada invests millions alongside Ontario into vaccine manufacturing facility
Canadian Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday announced investment of $415 million by the federal government, in partnership with $55 million from Ontario, to pharmaceutical company Sanofi to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto. It’s expected to be completed in 2026 and he said it would be able to produce vaccines for the Canadian population within six months of a global influenza-strain pandemic being declared.