Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 30 2021 10:20pm
04:01

Data shows COVID-19 by age groups in B.C.

Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has new data on the younger age group being called out for the spike of recent cases of COVID-19 in the province.

