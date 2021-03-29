Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 29 2021 8:22pm
01:44

Wintry weather leads to massive pileup east of Calgary

A blast of wintry weather created some dangerous driving conditions in Alberta on Monday, leading to a massive pileup on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary. Jackie Wilson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home