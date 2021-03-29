Menu

Canada
March 29 2021 5:16pm
02:29

Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces some age groups of those eligible in Phase 2B of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout can start booking appointments on Tuesday.

