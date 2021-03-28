Menu

Global News Hour at 6
March 28 2021 9:52pm
02:09

A suspect in Saturday’s mass stabbing in North Vancouver is charged with second degree murder

28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo is accused in the attacks that left a woman in her 20s dead and sent six others to the hospital. Emad Agahi reports.

