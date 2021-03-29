North Vancouver stabbing victims identified as single mom, teacher

Send this page to someone via email

Two of the victims in the North Vancouver stabbing on Saturday have been identified as a single mom, Susanne Till, and a teacher with the District of North Vancouver, Sheloah Klausen.

Till, a mom of three children, suffered “extensive and life-changing” injuries, according to a verified GoFundMe page.

It is unknown if she will need more surgery at this time to help in her recovery, the fundraiser states.

“Susanne, as many know, is the epitome of motherhood… working full time and ensuring her children experience all the wonders life has to offer…. her passion to make holidays extra special, spending weekends visiting with friends at local parks and exhibits and baking up a storm to share,” Kirsten Emerson, who organized the fundraiser, explains in the blurb.

Story continues below advertisement

“Susanne is an active volunteer member of several communities including Queensbury Elementary and RNB dance.”

More than $80,000 has already been raised for Till.

Susanne Till as shown on the GoFundMe page. GoFundMe

Another victim of the attack as been identified as a teacher at Argyle Secondary School, in the North Vancouver School District, Sheloah Klausen.

The district confirms Klausen was injured during the incident but the staff is “relieved to be able to share with you that Ms. Klausen is expected to make a full recovery,” the district states.

3:46 Homicide investigators will provide update on Lynn Valley mass stabbings Homicide investigators will provide update on Lynn Valley mass stabbings

“Furthermore, a number of students were in the area and witnessed the incident unfold and will be indirectly impacted by the experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

The district says counsellors will be available for students and staff and they are encouraging parents to speak to their children about what happened.

View image in full screen Sheloah Klausen can be seen in this photo from her hospital bed, provided to Global News by her sister.

1:48 Lynn Valley community mourns deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree Lynn Valley community mourns deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Sunday that 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo is in police custody after undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not named the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s.

The attack took place around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when Bandaogo allegedly began stabbing people in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley public library.

Six people were left with injuries in the attack and police said Sunday their injuries vary in severity but all are expected to survive.

IHIT is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed live on the Global BC website.

— with files from The Canadian Press