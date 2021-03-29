Menu

Crime

North Vancouver stabbings: police expected to give update after 1 dead, 6 injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'The mass stabbing in North Vancouver prompts an outpouring of support' The mass stabbing in North Vancouver prompts an outpouring of support
WATCH: The mass stabbing in North Vancouver prompts an outpouring of support.

Police are expected to release more details Monday in their investigation of a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library on Saturday in North Vancouver, B.C.

A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder.

Read more: Murder charge laid in North Vancouver stabbing spree that left 1 dead, 6 injured

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Yannick Bandaogo is in police custody after undergoing surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Police have not named the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s.

Six others were injured in the attack at the Lynn Valley Public Library.

Police said their injuries vary in severity and all six are expected to survive.

In a written statement, Sgt. Frank Jang said police planned to hold a news conference Monday. IHIT investigators spent Sunday combing the area for evidence and interviewing witnesses, he said.

Trending Stories

Supt. Ghalib Bhayani of the North Vancouver RCMP said the department shares “the community’s grief and outrage.”

Click to play video: 'At least one dead & six injured after mass stabbing at Lynn Valley Library' At least one dead & six injured after mass stabbing at Lynn Valley Library

“Lynn Valley Library is a peaceful place. A place where our community comes to learn and our children come to explore.”

Susie Chant, member of the B.C. legislature for North Vancouver-Seymour, said she arrived at the scene shortly after paramedics on Saturday.

“I saw victims being stabilized, people trying to help each other to be calm,” she said in an interview on Sunday after laying a wreath outside the library.

Tweet This

The pile of flowers and wreaths left just outside the caution tape cordoning off the crime scene grew throughout the day as residents stopped by.

“I think this just so illustrates how much of a community we are,” Chant said. “Lynn Valley in specific, and North Van in general, is a place where the community cares for each other and wants to do the right thing.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
stabbing spreenorth vancouver stabbinglynn valley stabbingNorth Vancouver homicideNorth Vancouver MurderNorth Vancouver Stabbing SpreeYannick Bandaogolynn valley stabbingsnorth vancouver stabbings

