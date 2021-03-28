Murder charge laid in North Vancouver stabbing spree that left 1 dead, 6 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed the man accused of a deadly stabbing rampage in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley on Saturday is Yannick Bandaogo.

Court records showed Bandaogo is charged with a single count of murder, as of Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the 28-year-old had undergone surgery for a self-inflicted wound, and remained in police custody.

“His background history in B.C. and relationship to the victims, if any, is still being determined,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release.

“The BC RCMP’s priority today revolves around the victims and their families, as well as the first responders who attended the scene. We continue to be focused on the broader community and working with the district team and other partners to ensure we have the appropriate level of resources and victim services available to anyone that requires that assistance.”

One woman was killed and six other people injured, when Bandaogo allegedly began stabbing people in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley public library around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, he then moved outside and continued attacking people.

Witness video appears to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being subdued by police.

On Sunday, community members began laying flowers, candles and mementos outside the library, which is attached to the Lynn Valley Village shopping area.

Both the library and the village remained closed Sunday, as police and forensics teams investigated.

The condition of the other six victims in the attack remained unclear as of Sunday afternoon, but police said they were of “varying severity.”

Homicide investigators have also yet to speculate on a motive for the attack.

Police are expected to provide an update Sunday afternoon.