Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid in North Vancouver stabbing spree that left 1 dead, 6 injured

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'Lynn Valley community mourns deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree' Lynn Valley community mourns deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree
The tight-knit Lynn Valley community is reeling Sunday, as residents try to make sense of an apparently random stabbing spree Saturday that left a woman dead and six people in hospital. Global's Grace Ke reports.

Global News has confirmed the man accused of a deadly stabbing rampage in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley on Saturday is Yannick Bandaogo.

Court records showed Bandaogo is charged with a single count of murder, as of Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the 28-year-old had undergone surgery for a self-inflicted wound, and remained in police custody.

“His background history in B.C. and relationship to the victims, if any, is still being determined,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release.

Read more: Memorial grows at scene of deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree

“The BC RCMP’s priority today revolves around the victims and their families, as well as the first responders who attended the scene. We continue to be focused on the broader community and working with the district team and other partners to ensure we have the appropriate level of resources and victim services available to anyone that requires that assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

One woman was killed and six other people injured, when Bandaogo allegedly began stabbing people in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley public library around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Trending Stories

According to police, he then moved outside and continued attacking people.

Witness video appears to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being subdued by police.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators give update on deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree' Homicide investigators give update on deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree
Homicide investigators give update on deadly North Vancouver stabbing spree

On Sunday, community members began laying flowers, candles and mementos outside the library, which is attached to the Lynn Valley Village shopping area.

Both the library and the village remained closed Sunday, as police and forensics teams investigated.

Read more: Woman dead, six hospitalized after ‘multiple’ people stabbed at North Vancouver library

Story continues below advertisement

The condition of the other six victims in the attack remained unclear as of Sunday afternoon, but police said they were of “varying severity.”

Homicide investigators have also yet to speculate on a motive for the attack.

Police are expected to provide an update Sunday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Murdermurder chargeLynn Valleystabbing spreenorth vancouver stabbinglynn valley stabbingNorth Vancouver homicideNorth Vancouver MurderNorth Vancouver Stabbing Spree

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers