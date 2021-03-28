Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 28 2021 1:55pm
03:59

Ask an Expert: allergy season

Another allergy season is upon us amid a pandemic. Allergist, Dr. Amin Kanani, explains how to differentiate between allergy symptoms and COVID-19.

