Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 25 2021 8:47pm
02:28

B.C. government eases visitation restrictions in long-term care homes

Families across B.C. are planning joyous reunions, now that the provincial government is easing visitation restrictions in long-term care homes. Richard Zussman has the details.

