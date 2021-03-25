B.C. set to announce changes to long term care and assisted living visitation policy

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be announcing changes to the long-term care and assisted living visitation policy at 1 p.m.

Currently, long-term care and assisted living residents are only allowed to see one essential visitor.

More than 90 per cent of staff and residents in assisted living and long-term care have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The province has also immunized a majority of eligible essential visitors.

Social visits are only allowed if there is no active COVID-19 outbreak at the care home/residence and are stopped immediately if an outbreak is declared.

Social visits are required to be scheduled in advance between the visitor and facility and take place in common areas and in some cases single rooms under supervision from care home staff.

B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie has been calling on the province to expand visitations.

In November, Mackenzie released a survey from those in care and their loved ones saying they would like to see more of their family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey suggested residents were more worried about seeing their loved ones than they are about contracting COVID-19.

More to come.