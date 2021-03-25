Inuit March 25 2021 6:53pm 02:12 New Inuit art centre opens at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq, an art centre showcasing the world’s largest collection of Inuit art, has officially opened at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. Global’s Marney Blunt has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7720260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7720260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?