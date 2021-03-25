Menu

Canada
March 25 2021 1:23pm
01:02

Kenney says his government will ‘consult with Albertans’ on carbon tax

Premier Jason Kenney says his government will consult with Albertans and allied provinces on a carbon tax now that the Supreme Court of Canada has deemed it constitutional.

