Global News Morning Edmonton
March 24 2021 12:25pm
05:37

630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins on this week’s postponed Edmonton Oilers games

Host of 630 CHED’s Inside Sports, Reid Wilkins, talks about this week’s cancellation of the Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens games due to COVID-19 protocol.

