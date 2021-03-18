Menu

Global National
March 18 2021 8:10pm
02:29

B.1.1.7 variants blamed for Saskatchewan’s surge in cases

Most of Regina’s new COVID-19 cases are being linked to the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant. As Roberta Bell reports, that’s fuelling calls for tighter restrictions across the province.

