Global News at 10 Regina March 16 2021 9:58am 02:04 Kaleb Dahlgren memoir a message of resilience and gratitude Kaleb Dahlgren’s memoir, “Crossroads,” describes life before and after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and what he learned as a result of the tragedy. Humboldt Broncos: Kaleb Dahlgren memoir a message of resilience and gratitude <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7699208/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7699208/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?