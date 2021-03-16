Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 16 2021 9:35am
01:59

Long lineups greet people at AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine site in Regina

Hundreds of 64-year-olds spent hours in their cars waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru immunization site that opened to the public on Monday.

