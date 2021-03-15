Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Garbage Pickup Winnipeg
March 15 2021 11:52am
03:49

Cleaning up Winnipeg streets

“We just finished doing our litter index for the city and we’ve got a lot to clean up all across the city.”
From dog poop to discarded masks, Take Pride Winnipeg has more on what’s shaping up to be a dirty spring.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home