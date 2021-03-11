Menu

Politics
March 11 2021 3:57pm
06:44

BC housing minister wants winter shelter in Penticton kept open

Provincial housing minister David Eby says if Penticton city council doesn’t reverse its decision, the province will ‘go ahead and keep operating the shelter.’

