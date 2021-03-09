Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
March 9 2021 8:09pm
01:57

Tech startup helping Saskatchewan seniors capture and pass along memories

A Saskatchewan duo has come up with a creative way to permanently store memories and it’s captured the attention of senior’s care homes in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home