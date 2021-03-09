Global News at Noon BC March 9 2021 5:53pm 00:51 B.C. post-secondary schools could reopen campuses in fall Some encouraging news for high school seniors looking ahead to college or university: post-secondary students across B.C. could be back to attending class on campus by the fall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687078/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687078/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?