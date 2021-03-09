From Montreal weather personality to aspiring politician
Former Montreal weather personality, Frank Cavallaro, is tossing his name in the ring to run for the conservative party in the riding of Mont-Royal. That seat is currently held by longtime Montreal-area politician Anthony Housefather. Global’s Dan Spector spoke with Cavallaro about his decision to jump into politics and asked him why he is currently vacationing in Florida when his potential future constituents are being advised not to travel.