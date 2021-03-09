Star Montreal Conservative candidate Frank Cavallaro begins campaign from Florida

Send this page to someone via email

Well-known former Montreal weatherman, Frank Cavallaro, has announced he’s making the jump into federal politics.

He will be running for the Conservatives against the Liberals’ Anthony Housefather in the Mount Royal riding. However, where he chose to make his announcement is rubbing some of his potential constituents the wrong way.

“I think people in this riding know who I am. I tell it like it is, and if I have to tell Mr. O’Toole something, I will do it representing my riding,” Cavallaro told Global News Tuesday.

He says the Trudeau government’s handling of the pandemic, and multiple scandals including those surrounding SNC Lavallin and the WE Charity, made him want to run.

“I’ve been a Liberal supporter all my life, really my family as well. I thought it was time for a change. You know, I can’t trust this government anymore,” Cavallaro said.

For some, Cavallaro’s campaign is starting off on the wrong foot because of where he is.

“I’m not in the country. I’m in Florida. I came down here to work last year,” he said, explaining that he has been there since November — before travel restrictions set in — and has a job at a golf company where he would usually work 20 to 25 hours per week.

He said with fewer snowbirds in the area this year, work has been slow.

“I’m driving back in a few days. I’ll get tested for COVID, I’ll have my negative test and do my 14-day quarantine, and then go out and meet the people in my riding,” he said.

Some of his potential constituents in Cote Saint-Luc say he’s done nothing wrong.

“I don’t think anything of it, because he’s not a politician, he’s a weatherman,” said area resident Norton Segal as he was leaving the Cavendish Mall. “If he chose to go to Florida, that was his choice. When he becomes a politician, if he ever does become one and a successful one, I would think otherwise. But right now, he’s a private citizen.”

“If he has the opportunity to enjoy the warm weather without any major consequences, why not? I would do the same thing,” said Jerry Greenblatt, who said he was leaning toward voting Conservative whenever an election is called.

Others, including the riding’s incumbent MP, pointed to the government repeatedly asking Canadians to avoid travel

“I’m not going to refer to his personal situation. I recommend, like the government does, against non-essential travel,” said Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather.

“I’ve been too busy over the last 12 months working for my constituents 12 to 14 hours a day to contemplate what somebody else may do. I think people will look at that and they’ll make a decision accordingly.”

Area resident Ted Levine said he felt Cavallaro should not have gone to Florida.

“He should have stayed like the rest of us,” he said.

“The COVID infection is a serious thing and he has to set an example. By doing so, he’s not setting an example. So I certainly don’t agree with that,” added Eric Goldapple.

Politicians from multiple parties, including the federal Conservatives, have faced sanctions for their travel during the pandemic.

“I’m not worried about that. You know, I’m not an MP and I didn’t break any rules,” said Cavallaro.

Conservative party spokesperson Cory Hann said they are looking into the matter.

Cavallaro said he did not get vaccinated there because he’s not old enough.

He said he thinks its important to focus on how many people have recovered from COVID, and how to rebuild the economy.

“I mean, our government has handed out money for a year. I think we’re up to five hundred, six hundred billion dollars. Do they have a plan on how to make this economy going?” he wondered.

Cavallaro admitted it would be a challenge to unseat Housefather, but said the incumbent “really hasn’t done much.” Housefather took issue with that statement.

“Montrealers can point to a lot of achievements that I’ve made, whether building the Aquatic and Community Centre, starting the first composting program on the island, fighting for demerger, fighting for the rights of the English speaking community, including as an MP,” Housefather said.

“I mean, I could point to, you know, dozens and dozens of things that I’ve done.”

An election has not yet been called.