Global News Morning Saskatoon March 9 2021 9:46am 04:13 Health Living: The benefits of fibre in your diet Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury joins Global News Morning on this week’s Healthy Living to discuss the benefits of fibre, from boosting your digestive system to improving mood. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685554/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685554/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?