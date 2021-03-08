Global News Morning Montreal March 8 2021 8:40am 04:58 How COVID-19 disproportionally affects women Coalition of women’s rights groups sat down with Quebec’s Minister Responsible for the Status of Women to discuss the pandemic’s impact on women. Global’s Laura Casella sits down with Linda Crevier. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7683205/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7683205/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?