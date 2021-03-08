Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 8 2021 8:40am
04:58

How COVID-19 disproportionally affects women

Coalition of women’s rights groups sat down with Quebec’s Minister Responsible for the Status of Women to discuss the pandemic’s impact on women. Global’s Laura Casella sits down with Linda Crevier.

