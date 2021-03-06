Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 6 2021 2:43pm
04:27

One dose COVID-19 vaccine now approved for use in Canada

Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Zain Chagla discusses what Health Canada’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will mean for vaccination efforts in this country.

