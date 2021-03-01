Coronavirus: Peel Region clarifies student isolation policy

Peel Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh clarified on Monday an error in a policy regarding the self-isolation of asymptomatic students, saying that recommendations on Peel Region’s website state that children “do need to isolate with a parent or guardian.” The lack of clarity on a flyer that was sent home to parents, which suggested children must be isolated from the rest of their family at home, sparked anger online after it was reported on by the Toronto Sun over the weekend.