Global News at 10 Regina
February 26 2021 6:53pm
01:51

Regina beauty salon offers options for Black customers

Lucky and Ediri Okurame opened a beauty salon in Regina, Sask. in December, providing options for the underserved Black community in the area. Global’s Roberta Bell reports.

