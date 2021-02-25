Health February 25 2021 3:02pm 01:54 New CanAge report highlights vaccine distribution issues A new report by CanAge is highlighting the long-standing barriers in adult vaccinations across Canada. Brittany Rosen explains. Ontario government could have moved faster on COVID-19 vaccine booking site, experts say ‘A dire warning’: New report highlights existing barriers in COVID-19 vaccine distribution <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7663275/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7663275/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?