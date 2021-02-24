Menu

Canada
February 24 2021 5:59pm
01:01

Alberta plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine program to every Albertan when it has supply

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the provinces COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy plan will expand as the vaccine supply increases.

