Global News at Noon BC February 24 2021 3:42pm 00:25 BC Parks campsite reservations will open March 8 The online reservation system for B.C. campsites will open on March 8, 2021– and spots are expected to go fast. B.C. residents to get priority as provincial camping reservations open March 8 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7660729/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7660729/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?