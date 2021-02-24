Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
February 24 2021 9:14am
01:46

Fix to Buffalo Pound water treatment plant years away

The water plant that supplies Regina and Moose Jaw is falling into disrepair and while the cities are on the way to approving the funding to fix it up, completion is still a few years away.

Advertisement

Video Home