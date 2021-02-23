Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
February 23 2021 7:17pm
01:36

Saskatchewan government commits $15M to pandemic research at VIDO

Premier Scott Moe said $15 million in funding from the province to VIDO is contingent on the federal government committing funds to the project.

Advertisement

Video Home