The Morning Show February 23 2021 10:06am 05:20 Why is Vancouver Canada’s loneliest city? Sarah Schulman’s new book explores Social scientist Sarah Schulman joins The Morning Show to talk about her latest book ‘The Trampoline Effect’ and why we are failing those in need during the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7657095/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7657095/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?