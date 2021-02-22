Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
February 22 2021 9:46am
04:46

Toronto woman creates global friendship group on Facebook

Laura Sniderman from Toronto talks about creating a global friendship group on Facebook called ‘Kinnd’ to help people feel less lonely in the pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home