Global News at Noon BC
February 19 2021 5:10pm
06:27

Show of Hearts 2021: Alvin Law

Long-time friend and supporter of Variety, Alvin Law joins anchor Neetu Garcha to explain why the charity means so much to him, and how this year, when everything is different, the need is greater than ever.

