Global News at Noon BC February 18 2021 5:02pm 01:32 Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested Police are at the scene of a homicide in Surrey’s Panorama Ridge. The victim was found with critical injuries and despite efforts to save him – he died shortly after. Jennifer Palma has more <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649210/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649210/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?