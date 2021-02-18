Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
February 18 2021 5:02pm
01:32

Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested

Police are at the scene of a homicide in Surrey’s Panorama Ridge. The victim was found with critical injuries and despite efforts to save him – he died shortly after. Jennifer Palma has more

Advertisement

Video Home