Global News at 10 Regina
February 18 2021 8:13am
01:51

Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with promoting hate

The self-proclaimed leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is facing a hate speech charge after an 18-month long investigation into an alleged anti-Semitic video posted to YouTube.

