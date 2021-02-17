Menu

Crime

Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with promoting hate

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron has been charged with willfully promoting hatred.
Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron has been charged with willfully promoting hatred. Travis Patron / Facebook

RCMP has arrested and charged a 29-year-old man who is the self-proclaimed leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party with willfully promoting hatred to an identifiable group.

In June 2019, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network reported an allegedly anti-Semitic video on YouTube to the Carlyle RCMP. The video featured Travis Patron of Redvers, Sask., according to the RCMP.

Read more: Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with alleged assault on 2 women in Regina

After this initial report, the Carlyle RCMP launched an investigation with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit, the Saskatchewan RCMP National Security Section and the British Columbia RCMP hate crimes unit.

Trending Stories

Evidence gathered by police was brought to and reviewed by the Saskatchewan Attorney General, a requirement under Sec. 319 of the Criminal Code for the charge to be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian Nationalist Party granted eligibility to become a registered party in the upcoming federal election

Between April 2020 and July 2020 there were four additional reports to Carlyle RCMP of new alleged anti-Semitic videos and hate speech by Travis Patron. Each of these incidents is still being investigated by the RCMP.

On Feb. 15, the Attorney General of Saskatchewan directed the Carlyle RCMP to arrest and charge Patron under Sec. 319(2) of the Criminal Code for willfully promoting hatred to an identifiable group.

Patron was arrested on Monday and made his first court appearance on Feb. 16 in Weyburn provincial court over the phone. He is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan RCMPCarlyle RCMPCanadian Nationalist PartyTravis Patron
