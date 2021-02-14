Canada February 14 2021 6:30pm 02:10 Coronavirus: 27 regions in Ontario prepare to move out of stay-at-home order The stay-at-home order is lifting for 27 regions in Ontario on Tuesday. The areas will move back to the province’s colour-coded coronavirus response system. Ontario reports 42 more COVID-19-related deaths, 981 cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?