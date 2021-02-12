Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Blockage
February 12 2021 11:37am
03:17

Health Matters: Women’s heart health

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Sedlak discusses the warning signs, including how to recognize the sometimes subtle symptoms of a heart attack.

Advertisement

Video Home