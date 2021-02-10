Premier Kenney announces one-time $1,200 critical worker benefit for Albertans
Premier Jason Kenney announces nearly half a billion in supports for front-line workers in health-care, retail, education, social services, transportation, warehouses and more who face exposure to COVID-19 on the job. Kenney announced, in partnership with the federal government, a one-time $1,200 critical worker benefit for thousands of employees in both the public and private sector who have worked at least 300 hours between this past October and January.