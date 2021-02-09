Brigadoon Village February 9 2021 7:16am 05:44 Popular Summer Camp Preparing For In-Person Camps This Summer There will be a few changes this Summer due to COVID-19, but staff at Brigadoon Village are now accepting applications for in-person camps in Summer 2021. Brigadoon Village is preparing for in-person camps this summer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7629105/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7629105/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?