Global News Morning Halifax
July 30 2021 8:14am
05:59

The Return of the Big Swim

We chat with Beth Hamilton about the return of The Big Swim and the changes it will experience this year. The swim will take place in Baddeck, N.S., with all proceeds going to Brigadoon Village.

