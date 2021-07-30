Global News Morning Halifax July 30 2021 8:14am 05:59 The Return of the Big Swim We chat with Beth Hamilton about the return of The Big Swim and the changes it will experience this year. The swim will take place in Baddeck, N.S., with all proceeds going to Brigadoon Village. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073255/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073255/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?