Pierre-Luc Dubois February 7 2021 7:16pm 02:17 Pierre-Luc Dubois has first practice as a Winnipeg Jet Following a mandatory 14 day quarantine, newly acquired centreman Pierre-Luc Dubois has finally stepped on the ice for the first time as a Winnipeg Jet. Marek Tkach reports. Pierre-Luc Dubois has first practice as a Winnipeg Jet <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?